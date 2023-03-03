Miley Cyrus famously got her start on Disney’s “Hannah Montana” and she’s returning to the fold for a new Disney+ special commemorating the release of upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation.

According to a press release from the streamer, Cyrus serves as executive producer on what’s described as a “music-focused performance special.”

“Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)” will feature Cyrus performing music from her eighth studio album for the first time ever, including hit single “Flowers,” seven additional tracks from the album, one of her chart-topping classic hits and, as a bonus, a special duet with Rufus Wainwright.

The performance footage will be interwoven with exclusive interviews in the famed Los Angeles house where Frank Sinatra once lived, and where Miley shot the celebrated official music video for “Flowers”.

The new special is a continuation of the “Backyard Sessions” that Cyrus began giving for fans back in 2012, in which she and her band perform in an intimate, outdoor setting.

“Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)” premiers Friday, March 10, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.