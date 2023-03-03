Emma Heming is taking a visit down memory lane. The 44-year-old former model and wife of Bruce Willis discovered a new feature on Instagram that left her reminiscing about the past.

Heming found the memory feature, which shows users the old photos or videos that they posted to their Instagram in previous years. Heming was shown a memory she shared a year ago of Willis praising her.

She reposted the video and added a new caption saying, “What’s this new Memory thingy on IG!? Omg, my biggest fan. I’m in love with him.” The video shows Willis saying he is “crazy” about his wife’s skincare brand, Cocobaba.

Emma Heming/Instagram

In February, Willis’ family announced the 67-year-old actor’s condition has progressed to frontotemporal dementia, also known as FTD.

Bruce’s wife, ex-wife, Demi Moore, and daughters, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn, shared a joint statement (via the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration organization) of the diagnosis they referred to as “a cruel disease.”

“As a family, we wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for the outpouring of love and compassion for Bruce over the past ten months,” the statement read. “Your generosity of spirit has been overwhelming, and we are tremendously grateful for it. For your kindness, and because we know you love Bruce as much as we do, we wanted to give you an update.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, FTD “refers to a group of disorders caused by progressive nerve cell loss in the brain’s frontal lobes (the areas behind your forehead) or its temporal lobes (the regions behind your ears). The association also says nerve cell damage caused by FTD can lead to “loss of function in these brain regions, which variably cause deterioration in behavior, personality and/or difficulty with producing or comprehending language.”

Heming is getting help amid her husband’s health battle. She took to Instagram recently to share that she’s working with a dementia specialist.