Following his long break from Hollywood, Ke Huy Quan relied on Michelle Yeoh to guide him on the “Everything Everywhere All at Once” set.

The Oscar-nominated actor explained how Yeoh, 60, helped him navigate the filming process in this week’s issue of People magazine.

“She guided me. I haven’t done this for a long time. I don’t think we could have done this movie without her,” says Quan, who starred alongside Yeoh in the reality-bending movie.

The film marks Quan’s grand return to acting after taking a decades-long hiatus from the industry. The last time the actor made a mark on the big screen was nearly 40 years ago as a child star in 1984’s “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”.

Quan, 51, has been accumulating many trophies this award show season. He recently garnered an Oscar nomination for his role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, which he told People “means a lot to him.”

“We have so many Asian actors being nominated in major acting categories. I’m really thrilled about it, and it means that this past year, our stories are being told,” explained the actor.