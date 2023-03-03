Brooke Burke is making an important point about not judging a book by its cover.

The TV host took to Instagram to share side-by-side photos of herself to illustrate that the glitz and glamour we assume to characterize the life of a celebrity can often include some far less-glamourous aspects.

READ MORE: Brooke Burke Thinks Tyra Banks Is A ‘Diva’ On ‘DWTS’: ‘You’re Just Not The Star As The Host’

With one photo headlined “What you see,” and the other “What you don’t,” she detailed attributes such as “confidence” and “abs” in the first column.

In the second, she wrote about being “fragile,” having had four babies, and suffering from three autoimmune diseases.

As the Daily Mail reminds, the former “Dancing With the Stars” co-host has been open about suffering from inflammatory bowel disease and Hashimoto’s Disease, both immune disorders, with the latter a condition in which the body’s immune system attacks healthy thyroid cells as if they were bacteria.