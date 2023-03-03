The Weeknd continues to break records.

Following the release of his first-ever live album on Friday, “Live At SoFi Stadium”, it has been announced that the Canadian singer shattered the record for the highest debut for a musical special in the history of HBO Max with his performance at the SoFi Stadium.

This achievement isn’t the only record The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, has recently broken. Spotify announced earlier this week that he became the first singer to earn 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

This record crowns Tesfaye as the most listened-to artist on the platform. His track “Blinding Lights” also boasts the title of the most-streamed song, with 3.4 billion streams.

This latest record comes off the back of his latest remix with Ariana Grande, “Die For You”. The track burst to #1 on the Billboard Radio Songs Chart for two weeks, charting within the Hot 100 for all of 2023. The track also flew into the Top 20 of the Billboard Global 200, earning him his 15th Top 20.

The Weeknd: Live at Sofi Stadium is now streaming on all major platforms.