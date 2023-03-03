“Daisy Jones & The Six” is out and fans are already raving.

The Prime Video show is based on the the bestseller by Taylor Jenkins Reid, with the first three episodes released today.

It follows the titular band, a fictional group from the ’70s, and their rise to fame from obscurity.

The reactions from Twitter are in and audiences are loving what they’ve seen so far.

“‘Daisy Jones and the six’ was so good! Too bad you can’t watch it all at once though,” wrote one charmed fan.

Others praised the pitch perfect casting for the show, with one user tweeting actor Sam Claflin, “Everything is just as I imagined when I read the book! You are the perfect Bill Dunne”.

The series stars Riley Keough in the titular role along with Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, and others.

There’s more to come as the series is set to have new episodes every Friday with the last episodes available on Mar. 24.