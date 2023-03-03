Bebe Rexha still can’t believe she got the chance to work with Dolly Parton for the song “Seasons” on her upcoming album.

Rexha chats to ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté in a new interview, saying of whether the collab was a “pinch-me moment”: “I mean, Dolly Parton is an icon. She is not only one of my favourite artists, but one of my favourite songwriters. She wrote ‘I Will Always Love You’ by Whitney Houston, and she has her version as well.

“So I always looked up to Dolly Parton like wow, not only is she a bad b***h… like, she looks good, she can sing like crazy, but she’s writing all these incredible records and she’s also a boss. Like, she has Dollywood.

“She’s a producer… she’s a boss,” Rexha goes on.

The musician gushes, “I just even, to this moment, the fact that I have a song with Dolly is just like, I can’t grasp it.

“It’s called ‘Seasons’ and it’s about change, and it’s really cool to get her perspective on the song and my perspective, like two different generations,” adding that it’s a “dream come true” to work with the country superstar.

Snoop Dogg is also among the artists to collaborate with Rexha for her new album, with her sharing a funny story about him FaceTiming her at 7 a.m. after she asked him to feature on the track “Satellite”.

“He literally FaceTimed me the next morning at 7 a.m. being like, check your inbox,” she recalls. “When I check[ed] my email, it was the song with Snoop on it.”

The musician says of whether she was ready to pick up such a call, “No way. My hair was a mess. I had just woken up and I’m like, ‘Okay, well, I have to pick this up.’

“Sometimes in life you got to go for what you love,” she insists.