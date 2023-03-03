Michael B. Jordan gets back inside the ring when "Creed" returns for Round 3 on Nov. 23.

“Creed III” is packing a mighty punch at the box office.

Michael B. Jordan’s latest film, which he directed and starred in, raked $5.45 million in Thursday previews. The third instalment of the “Creed” franchise is gearing up to punch in some massive box office numbers this weekend, with estimates of $36 million to $40 million.

The projected numbers poise “Creed III” to earn the highest opening weekend for the boxing franchise. The first “Creed” made $29.6 million in 2015, while the sequel brought in $35.5 million in 2018.

“Creed III” continues to surpass the success of its predecessors, earning the highest preview gross out of the three. The first film swung in $1.4 million on Tuesday night previews, and the second film pulled in $3.7 million on Tuesday previews at the box office ring.

The film’s third instalment sees professional boxer Adonis Creed, played by Jordan, son of Carl Weathers’ “Rocky” opponent Apollo Creed, take on his childhood best friend in the ring, Damien, played by Jonathan Majors.

This weekend’s box office will see trilogies battling it out for the top spot as “Creed III” takes on “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”