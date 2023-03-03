Shania Twain is opening up about the most painful period in her life, when she discovered her husband and producer Robert “Mutt” Lange was cheating on her with her best friend, Marie-Ann Thiébaud.

The Canadian country superstar sat down with Dax Shepard for his “Armchair Expert” podcast, where Shepard and co-host Monica Padman admitted they were “really nervous” about bringing up her ex-husband’s cheating scandal in the interview; Twain, however, insisted she was no longer embarrassed by it.

As Twain’s fans well know, she was so devastated by the infidelity that she turned to the other victim in the saga, Thiébaud’s husband, Fréderic Thiébaud. As the two consoled each other, they eventually fell in love, and got married on New Year’s Day 2011.

As Twain noted, Lange and Thiébaud are still together, and while she and her ex are not speaking, they communicate via text while co-parenting their son Eja, 21.

“Mutt and I parent well together — for people who don’t talk to each other. We’ll just text,” Twain explained, as reported by Page Six.

“We both love our son so much, so we don’t play any games like that,” she continued. “We have the same priority; we share spaces for him. No nonsense there.”

Joking that she and her ex played “musical chairs” by swapping spouses, Twain explained that she “didn’t really know Fréd very well” prior to the scandal.

As she recalled, “it was a beautiful surprise” for her to witness “how gracefully and graciously he was dealing with navigating the same pain.”

Ultimately, she added, “everyone gets what they deserve. I got what I deserve. I got the greatest man on the planet.”