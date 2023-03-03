Click to share this via email

“Scream VI” is going viral with its marketing.

The latest entry into the famous horror film franchise is taking its marketing to the streets with public appearances of the iconic Ghostface killer.

The costumed killer has been spotted in various U.S. cities, including Sonoma (or in the franchise, the fictional town of Woodsboro), New Orleans and St. Louis, reports Variety.

NBC reports that the alarming appearances of the still, unmoving, character has prompted 911 calls to local authorities.

The official Ghostface Twitter account is also joining in on the campaign, by making references to the sightings.

One tweet saw the account commenting on photos of them with, “I’m watching you.”

In another, they jokingly wrote, “I was just minding my business”.

I was just minding my business https://t.co/aG8bc3J4Cc — Ghostface (@GhostfaceTalks_) March 1, 2023

This isn’t the first time a horror film has created a viral marketing campaign based on public sightings.

Paramount’s “Smile” also paid for actors to sit in prominent seats at MLB games and to stare at the camera with eerie grins.

“Scream VI” is set for release on Mar. 10.