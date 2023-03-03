Suki Waterhouse’s brand new track “To Love” is out now.

As well as her latest TV series “Daisy Jones & The Six” dropping Friday, the actress and singer also treated fans to a new song.

Waterhouse said in a press release, “‘To Love’ is a song that I wrote really recently that I was going to wait to put out on my second album, but I felt like it is a very distinct portrait of my heart right now that I wanted to share.

“I started performing it on tour and got so excited that I wanted to share it with everyone.”

READ MORE: Suki Waterhouse Says She ‘Can’t Wait’ To Have Kids, Gushes Over Her 5-Year Romance With Robert Pattinson

Waterhouse, who has been dating actor Robert Pattinson for five years, recently wrapped her sold-out “Coolest Place in the World Tour”, with her performing in North America with stops in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and more.

The tour celebrated the release of her Milk Teeth EP, which features songs from her early career, as well as her debut album, I Can’t Let Go, both released in 2022.

READ MORE: Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse Go For A Romantic Winter Stroll In New York City

Fans can also see Waterhouse starring in Prime Video’s “Daisy Jones & The Six” alongside Riley Keough, Sam Claflin and Camila Morrone.

Watch Keough and Claflin chat to ET Canada about the show in the clip below.