Evanna Lynch, the actress who played Luna Lovegood in the “Harry Potter” films, is shedding some light on what she thinks of J.K. Rowling’s controversial opinions on gender identity.

Rowling, 57, sparked immense controversy in 2020 when she voiced support for anti-transgender sentiments in a series of tweets.

At the time, Lynch responded to the flurry of backlash aimed at Rowling in a set of since-deleted tweets, stating: “as a friend and admirer of [Rowling] I can’t forget what a generous and loving person she is…she is still fighting for vulnerable people. I disagree with her opinion that cis-women are the most vulnerable minority in this situation and I think she’s on the wrong side of this debate. But that doesn’t mean she has completely lost her humanity.”

However, in a recent interview with The Telegraph last week, the actress, 31, expressed that she “was very naive when I was dragged into that conversation.”

“I didn’t even know there were two sides. I had a view of, like, ‘good and bad.’ I do have compassion for both sides of the argument. I know what it was like to be a teenager who hated my body so much I wanted to crawl out of my skin, so I have great compassion for trans people, and I don’t want to add to their pain,” explained Lynch.

She concluded, “I just felt that her character has always been to advocate for the most vulnerable members of society. The problem is that there’s a disagreement over who’s the most vulnerable. I do wish people would just give her more grace and listen to her.”