Bebe Rexha has no interest in dating someone who works in the music industry, and explained why during a recent interview with ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté.

While discussing Rexha’s new single, “Heart Wants What It Wants”, Chanté asked Rexha what her heart wants.

“Well, when it comes to love, I mean, damn, there’s so many layers to that,” she replied.

“You know, I feel like if you’re talking about a relationship or something, yeah, I think it comes to, like, what Bebe’s heart wants is honesty, trust, happiness. I think those are all important things for me.”

“You would date someone in the industry, right?” asked Chante.

“Never. And I never have,” Rexha responded.

“There have have been guys though, in the industry that have tried,” she continued. “I tried going on a date in the past, like, you know, and I was like, ‘This is not going to happen. This is not going to work for me… It’s just too much.'”

In explaining the inspiration behind the single, she said, “I feel like one thing we do sometimes is not follow our hearts and we could lie all we want. But I feel like our hearts can’t lie. So the song is about being in a relationship and then just kind of falling out of love and but being unapologetic about it. Because a lot of times we judge ourselves when it comes to love and a change of heart. And I think that’s part of life.”