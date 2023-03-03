Jimmy Kimmel is breathing a sigh of relief.

In an interview with People, the late-night host talked about his upcoming gig hosting the Oscars, and revealed how happy he is Matt Damon won’t be at this year’s awards show.

“I’m thrilled that he won’t show,” Kimmel said. “I hope he never gets nominated again.”

The emcee went so far as to blame the “Good Will Hunting” Oscar winner for causing the infamous mixup at the 2017 Oscars when “La La Land” was accidentally announced as the Best Picture winner instead of “Moonlight”.

“I believe that his presence in some way caused the envelope mixup,” Kimmel told the outlet.

Putting aside the jokes about his long-running fake feud with Damon, though, Kimmel revealed that the actor was more alert to the mixup as it was happening than he was.

“Jokes aside, I was sitting next to Matt when that literally unfolded, and he figured out what was going on a couple of seconds before I did,” the host recalled. “His version of the story is that I figured it out before he did.… So whatever the case, neither one of us knew what the hell was going on.”

The Oscars are broadcasting live Sunday, March 12.