Jonathan Majors is opening up about the impact his father’s absence has had on his life.

The actor, who rose to prominence in 2019’s “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”, grew up poor and his family, at times, were briefly homeless. His father left when he was young, leaving Majors without a dad for most of his life. But, the 33-year-old revealed that his journey to fame and success wasn’t fuelled by his past, noting there’s no “insta-trauma.”

“I have no moment in my life where I go: That’s what I pull from all the time,” Majors told the Associated Press in a recent interview. “I was afraid of that in drama school. My dad just vanished when I was 9 years old.”

“Yeah, you’re working through that stuff. But I remember saying very clearly: What’s going to happen when I no longer have that pain? When that thought of my dad doesn’t break my heart? Because we grow up,” he continued. “At some point it won’t mist you. What are you going to do then?”

Nonetheless, Majors, who has a 9-year-old daughter, sometimes still feels muddled by his father’s decision to leave.

“How could the best father in the world leave me? How could that happen?” Majors said of his estranged father, who’s been gone for roughly 24 years. “My dad was a great guy. I have no bad memories of that man. I actually have no bad memories of my father, just his absence.”

However, the “Creed III” star mainly has an outward focus.

“When you open up your life — any of us — to the suffering of what’s really happening, it gets deep,” he told the publication, referencing numerous occurrences from the history of slavery to the George Floyd movement, to the heartache he’s experienced raising his child. “All those things break your heart if you care. And I care a great deal. I don’t know the level to which other people care because I’m not in their skin. But I know the stakes are always extremely high for me. It’s always life or death.”