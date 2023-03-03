Five-time Emmy-winning actor Kelsey Grammer refuses to apologize for his faith.

While promoting his latest film, “Jesus Revolution”, the critically acclaimed actor explained how his Christian beliefs got him through difficult times and helped him find “great peace.”

While speaking with USA Today, the 68-year-old actor expressed his perspective.

“I’ve had hiccups. I’ve had some tragic times. I have wrestled with those and worked my way through them.”

“Sometimes rejecting faith, sometimes rejecting God even, in a period of being pretty angry about it. Like, ‘Where were you?’ That kind of thing. But I have come to terms with it and have found great peace in my faith and in Jesus.”

“It’s not cavalier. Jesus made a difference in my life. That’s not anything I’ll apologize for,” he continued.

The “Frasier” actor’s latest comments about his faith come about while he is promoting his latest film about a youth pastor whose meeting with Chuck Smith, played by Grammar, helps the minister spread the Christian movement across the US in the 1960s and 1970s.

“It’s really uplifting. It’s a good movie,” Grammer said of “Jesus Revolution”. “My wife and I saw it together. She was just dissolved in tears and said, ‘It’s the best thing you’ve ever done.’”