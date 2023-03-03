Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have done one another a bunch of favours over the years.

Sheeran announced his upcoming album Subtract this week, before he took to Instagram to give a shout-out to his longtime friend and collaborator Swift for introducing him to Aaron Dessner.

Dessner previously teamed up with Swift for her albums folklore and evermore.

Sheeran shared on social media, “So in 2021, I got a message from @taylorswift to link me up with @aarondessner. She thought he and I would make something great together. I have to be honest I was a bit reticent to work with him that soon after folklore and evermore because I felt that was Taylor’s thing and they had both been done so perfectly.

“But we met for dinner, chatted about life and music, and he promised to send me some instrumentals for me to write over whenever inspiration hit. As soon as I got them, I loved the whole overall vibe of it and knew that one day I would write to them, but at the time I was finishing up what I thought was Subtract, so would put them on the back burner for a bit,” he continued.

Sheeran, who opened up about his wife Cherry Seaborn developing a tumour during pregnancy, among other difficulties, in his recent album post, went on, “Then, as I said in my announcement post, a lot of things started happening in my personal life that I just felt the need to vent about on song and write diaristically about them.

“I had Aaron’s instrumentals, so just started writing, and writing, and writing. He flew over to the U.K. and we recorded it in a week by the seaside, and its just been the most incredible process, and an album I’m so bloody proud of. Thanks to Aaron and Jon for the insane amount of hard work and dedication you put into this project, and bringing out a side of me I had put on mute for so long.

“And of course, thanks to Swizzle, as always, you rock x” the “Shape of You” hitmaker concluded, thanking Swift.

Sheeran is set to release Subtract on May 5.