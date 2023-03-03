Paul Mescal’s first time meeting Nicole Kidman was a little awkward.

On Thursday night, the Oscar-nominated “Aftersun” star appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and was asked about getting a surprise visit from Kidman during his run in the London production of A Streetcar Named Desire.

READ MORE: Why Paul Mescal Felt ‘Slightly Absurd’ After Receiving His First Oscar Nomination

The actress showed up to his dressing room, which he was sharing with two other cast members, and the knock came at the door while they were in the middle of changing.

“We thought it was the stage manager or something and I go to open the door,” Mescal recalled. “It’s Nicole Kidman, and I’m standing there in, like, sweaty underwear.”

He continued, “You’d think the next smart step is [to] put on some trousers, but there’s something incredibly undignified about the act of [pulling up pants].”

The actor joked, “It’s not a look you want to be caught in, [bending] over.”

READ MORE: Angelina Jolie Is Pictured Enjoying Coffee Date With Paul Mescal In London

Apparently the two actors shared a quick hug, and then Kidman left, with Mescal looking to his fellow castmates.

“You just turn to each other like, ‘What the hell just happened?'” he said.

“When Nicole Kidman is in her seat at a play, is she talking to the screen about the magic of film?” Kimmel joked, referring to the actress’ viral ads for AMC Theatres.