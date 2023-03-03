Diana Jenkins is updating her Instagram followers on her pregnancy journey.

The 49-year-old former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member shared a quick snippet of an ultrasound of her pregnancy to her Instagram on Friday.

The doctor can be heard giving positive feedback to the future mom, exclaiming: “It looks like you’re doing great!”

She wrote alongside the short reel: “What’s up. It’s 17 weeks and I am chilling in here. Good news. Doctor says we can fly!'”

Jenkins already shares two-year-old daughter Eliyanah with her 34-year-old musician fiancé, Asher Monroe. Jenkins is also already a mother to her 22-year-old son Innis and her 19-year-old daughter Enya, whom she conceived with her ex-husband Roger Jenkins.

Jenkins announced that she would leave “RHOBH” after just one season to focus primarily on her pregnancy.

“As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest,” she wrote to her 155k followers alongside a selfie of her, Asher and Eliyanah.

A source told People that Jenkins plans to give birth to her daughter in London in August when she is due.