Cate Blanchett isn’t afraid to bust a move.

The actress took center stage in the music video for pop duo Sparks’ “This Girl Is Crying In Her latte”.

Dressed in a bright yellow suit and red headphones, the Academy Award-winning actress alternates between staring at the audience and showing off an eccentric set of dance moves while the duo singer behind her in a liminal space.

“We met Cate Blanchett in Paris at the César Awards last year,” said Ron and Russell Mael. “Little knowing that a year later, one of the great actors of our time (and a splendid person!) would graciously consent to lending her bootie-shaking skills to the first video from our new album, ‘The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte’. Dreams really do come true. We will sleep well tonight knowing that forever we can say we co-starred in a film with Cate Blanchett!”

As for Blanchett’s reaction to the role, she seemed to love the song.

“When she first heard it, she said, ‘I’m laughing and I’m crying at the same time,’ and I thought that was a really apt comment about this song,” said Russell to Variety. “We didn’t even know she was gonna necessarily be dancing. It was more like ‘Come and stand in our video’ — you know, that would’ve been fine too. But that was what she felt like doing to that song. She came in with the red headphones she’s wearing in the video, and… she seemed like she’d actually been on a stage before or something,”

“The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte” is the lead track off of the album of the same name, to be release on May 26.