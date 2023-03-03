“Vanderpump Rules”‘ Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have reportedly called it quits after he allegedly cheated with their co-star Raquel Leviss.

Sources told TMZ that Madix found out about Sandoval’s affair just recently, in the last few days, and ended their relationship shortly after. Producers allegedly heard about the drama and quickly decided to get cameras rolling, documenting the entire cast as the fallout unfolds in the days ahead. They’re hoping to include the new footage in the season that’s currently airing, which is already four episodes in.

Nonetheless, the details surrounding their split don’t quite seem to add up.

Madix, 37, was spotted out with Sandoval, 39, as recent as Wednesday to celebrate the release of his new song and perform with his band. Last month, the two also walked the red carpet together for the “VPR” season 10 premiere and even locked lips for the cameras. Meanwhile, sources close to the singer told TMZ that the pair have been single for a while now.

In the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 promo, it appeared to suggest that Sandoval and Madix were in an open relationship, however Madix later took to twitter to shut down that rumour.

“We dont have an open relationship. i’m really not that cool. thought that was obvious. bisexual ≠ polyamorous,” she tweeted at the time.

Elsewhere, one of the storylines for this season is about Leviss wanting to hook up with another co-star named Tom, Tom Schwartz, whom she made out with at Scheana Shay’s wedding last august.

Sandoval and Madix, who deleted her Instagram account, have yet to comment on their breakup nor address what led to its public reveal. The two initially got back together nearly 10 years ago when she joined “VPR” as a full-time cast member in 2013.