Alex Borstein is known to fans of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” for her hilarious portrayal of agent Susie Myerson, and to viewers of “Family Guy” for providing the voice of Lois Griffin for more than two decades.

Now, those fans are going to experience a whole other side of Borstein when she takes to the stage for “Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits”, a new Prime Video comedy special that’s described as “a deeply personal and wildly fictitious account of one woman’s attempt to f**k with perception,” offering “a night of comedy, music, and waxing rhapsodic.”

According to Prime Video announcement, the “Corsets & Clown Suits” is “unique comedic special that will lead audiences into Alex Borstein’s mind through a marriage of humor and music… equal parts provocative and whimsical. Borstein’s self-penned performance showcases her captivating form of storytelling with the help of her muse and maestro, Barcelona-native musicians, Eric Mills and Salva Rey.”

Prime Video

The special was filmed at The Wolford Theatre, the fictional burlesque club introduced in the fourth season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, with the assistance of the show’s production designer Bill Groom, cinematographer M. David Mullen, music supervisor Robin Urdang, music consultant Stewart Lerman, set decorator Ellen Christiansen, sound editor Ron Bochar, sound mixer Mathew Price, and editors Tim Streeto and Zana Bochar.

“Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits” premieres April 18.