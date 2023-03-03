LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 16: (L-R) Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield of Metallica perform onstage as Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert (Paramount+) at Microsoft Theater on December 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for P+ and MTV)

Metallica frontman James Hetfield is continuing to step forward into the world of acting.

Deadline has confirmed that the rockstar has been cast in the dark western thriller “The Thicket”. Based on a novel of the same name by author Joe R. Lansdale, the film has begun production in Calgary.

“The Thicket” is also reportedly set to star Juliette Lewis, Esmé Creed-Miles, Levon Hawke, Leslie Grace, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Macon Blair, Ned Dennehy, Andrew Schulz and Arliss Howard.

Peter Dinklage is directing the film, and it’s said to be a “longtime passion project” for the director. The movie’s premise revolves around a protagonist (Hawke) as he searches to rescue his sister Lula (Creed-Miles), who a violent killer has kidnaped by the name of Cut Throat Bill (Lewis). It is currently unknown what role Hetfield will play in the dark thriller.

Hetfield’s last role was in 2019’s “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” the biographical film about the serial killer Ted Bundy which starred Zac Efron.

Metallica is also gearing up to release a new album, 72 Seasons, next month.