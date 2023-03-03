Justin Timberlake is wishing his “dream of a partner”, Jessica Biel, a happy 41st birthday.

The pop superstar took to Instagram to celebrate Biel’s big day with a heartwarming birthday tribute.

“Let me tell y’all about this human… she is the most badass, most graceful, most gorgeous DREAM of a partner I could have ever wished for,” Timberlake, 42, romantically shared on Instagram.

READ MORE: Jessica Biel’s Workout Gets Interrupted By Justin Timberlake’s Hilarious Dance Moves

“And today is her bday! I’m so glad you were born, my love,” he added. “And, I’m so lucky that you are choosing to do this thing called life with me. Aging like a FINE🍷!!!! I love you to the moon and back. —Huz”

The singer included gorgeous solo shots of Biel, including one of her picking grapes and one photo of her sitting inside an empty room as sunlight pours through a window. There were also plenty of couple selfies, including pictures of the two hiking and playing golf together.

READ MORE: Britney Spears Reminisces About Justin Timberlake And Teases Tattoo But ‘Can’t Show It Because It Sucks’

The actress sent a similarly adorable birthday message to Timberlake last month on Instagram, in which she gushed: “Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day. The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all. The person who makes the ordinary extraordinary. You know who you are. I love you”

The couple tied the knot in Italy in 2012 and share sons Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2.