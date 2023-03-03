Before “Everything Everywhere All at Once” hit the big screen last year, bringing nothing but praise and success to Ke Huy Quan and his co-stars, the actor was faced with a few setbacks.

Quan, 51, recalled being “so nervous” during the pandemic because he wasn’t being offered any other acting gigs since “Everything Everything”, which marked his comeback role, had been delayed for two years after having shot the film back in January 2020.

As a result, Quan revealed he “was about to lose my health insurance,” while recently appearing on James Corden’s “The Late Late Show”. “So, I called my agent and I said, ‘Can you please get me anything? It doesn’t matter, I just need one job to make the minimum requirement so I can qualify for health insurance the following year.’ And I could not get one single job. Sure enough, 2021 came and went [and I] lost my health insurance.”

Flash forward to March 2022 when the film hit theatres, Quan’s life completely “changed.”

Not only has his performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” made him an Oscar frontrunner for best supporting actor at the upcoming Academy Awards, Quan also nabbed a new role in Marvel’s “Loki” season 2.

So far, the actor has taken home awards from the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards for his excellent performance. In total, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is up for 11 Academy Awards, including best picture.