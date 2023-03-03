Keke Palmer is applauding single parents for their strength and devotion.

The actress who recently became a mother after welcoming her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson last week, took to Instagram on Friday to share a heartfelt message, showing her love and admiration for single moms and dads.

“I just came on here to say, if you are a single parent, pull out your cape. Matter fact, clip your angel wings. Because I don’t know how it is you did it,” Palmer, 29, said in a video talking to her followers.

“And I really don’t want this to sound pander-y or something like this, because I know there are a million and one reasons why somebody wants to be a single parent or becomes a single parent,” she continued. “Maybe they lost somebody, maybe they don’t want to deal with somebody, maybe it’s a choice. But when it comes to raising a kid, I’ve already learned in these short few days that it takes a village. And sometimes that’s a privilege.”

Palmer concluded by telling all the single parents how “impressed” she is by their hard work and commitment.

“I just want anybody out there that’s a single parent that’s been doing this — friends of mine, people that I don’t know, family members of mine — [know that] I really am, in my heart,” she said, pausing for a moment as she choked up, “it brings tears to my eyes. I am just truly, profoundly impressed.”

The first-time mom captioned the video, “I ain’t gon’ lie, I’m gettin’ COOKED!”

Shortly after she shared the post, a number of celebs flooded the comments section, praising Palmer for keeping it real.

Canadian actress and “Riverdale” star Vanessa Morgan, who is a mother to son River Kopech, 2, wrote, “Appreciate this post. First two months was completely alone with my son at my place until my mom was able to come and help. Hardest thing in the world. But worth it.”

Taraji P. Henson, who has a 28-year old son named Marcell Johnson, commented, “#singleparenting I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy!!!!!!”

Rapper Big Sean, who recently became a father to son Noah Hasani, 3 months, with Jhené Aiko, showed love to all the moms out there.

“Man just watching first hand a Mother breastfeeding n being an attentive, nurturing, intuitive Mom around the clock no matter what is incredible and unbelievable to witness,” he wrote. “Love to all the Mom’s cause it takes so much.”

Viola Davis, whose 12-year-old daughter Genesis Tennon made her a mom, commented, “Amen!!! This needs to be on repeat!!”