The 95th Academy Awards are less than two weeks away. The Oscars ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will take place Sunday, March 12. Ahead of Hollywood’s biggest night, you have ample time to catch up on the films you may have missed or need to re-watch at home.

This year’s top 10 contenders include “The Banshees of Inisherin”, “Elvis”, “All Quiet on the Western Front”, “The Fabelmans“, “Tár” and “Triangle of Sadness“. Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” landed a leading 11 nominations. For the first time, two sequels — “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” — were nominated for best picture.

If you missed your opportunity to see a lot of the nominees this year, we’ve rounded up how to watch all of the 2023 Oscar-nominated films. Plus, find out where to catch the ceremony when it airs on ABC in March.

How to Watch The 95th Academy Awards

A view of the stage appears before the start of the 95th Academy Awards nomination ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles. The 95th annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. — Photo: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

You’ll need Hulu Live to watch the Oscars while they are airing on cable. If you have the standard plan you can watch the Oscars the next day.

FuboTV allows you to ditch cable and get all your favourite shows live and that includes the 95th Academy Awards.

How to Watch the 2023 Oscar-Nominated Movies

Watching all the best picture nominees ahead of The Academy Awards really makes the awards show that much more exciting. Once you view these superb movies you’ll have stakes in who wins the nominees and be aghast when your personal winner doesn’t have their name called onstage. Decide who you think deserves the golden Oscar statuette by watching the nominees below.

Best Picture

Photo: A24

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is available to watch on Apple TV and Prime Video for $20.

Photo: Searchlight Pictures

Two lifelong friends, played by Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, have a falling out after decades of friendship. See what unfolds by watching the film on HBO Max.

Photo: Merie Weismiller Wallace/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Directed by Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans” was slated to be an instant classic. Right now the hit movie is available to rent through a variety of streaming sites, including Amazon, Apple and YouTube.

Photo: Paramount Pictures

Thirty years after the original film, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is still flying into the danger zone. But training a group of graduates will push him to the limit. The long-awaited sequel is now streaming on Paramount+. New subscribers can stream free for 7 days.

Charlbi Dean Kriek, left, and Harris Dickinson in a scene from “Triangle of Sadness”. — Photo: CP Images/ Neon via AP

What will the super-rich do when their cruise sinks and they’re trapped on an island? Find out in the dark comedy “Triangle of Sadness” which you can stream on Apple TV+ or Hulu.

Photo: Reiner Bajo/Netflix

Giving a glimpse into the horrifying experiences of World War I, “All Quiet on the Western Front” is a German film based on the book by the same name. You can watch it exclusively on Netflix.

Photo: ©2022 20th Century Studios

Taking place where the first one left off, James Cameron’s second film in the “Avatar” series, “Avatar: The Way of Water”, is still in theatres.

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, “Elvis” takes a look into the life of Elvis Presley. You can watch the movie on HBO Max or on Hulu with the HBO Max extension.

Photo: © 2022 Universal Pictures

Cate Blanchett wows with her portrayal of German composer-conductor, Lydia Tár, in the film “Tár”. While the film is still playing in select theatres, the easiest way to watch it is by renting from a variety of streaming sites including Apple TV and YouTube.

Photo: 2022 Orion Releasing LLC. All Rights Reserved

Women in an isolated religious community struggle with their faith and look for a way out in “Women Talking”. Released about a month ago, you can still watch the film in theatres.

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock

Paul Mescal is nominated for his role in the coming-of-age drama about Sophie and her father Calum — a divorcee who must care for his minor daughter while coping with loneliness and mental health.

Brendan Fraser- “The Whale” – 2022 — Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock

The psychological drama directed by Darren Aronofsky and written by Samuel D. Hunter stars Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Samantha Morton. In the film, a reclusive English teacher with morbid obesity tries to restore his relationship with his teenage daughter.

Other Nominees for Actor in a Leading Role include: Austin Butler (“Elvis”), Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), and Bill Nighy (“Living”).

Best Cinematography

Daniel Gimenez Cacho and Ximena Lamadrid in “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”, 2022. — Photo: Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Returning to his home in Mexico after a successful career as a journalist and documentary-film maker, “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” shows the nostalgia for the past and the reality of going back. The movie is streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Photo: Searchlight Pictures via AP

“Empire of Light” starring Olivia Colman and Micheal Ward had a limited box office release in December 2022. The film, that has not yet been released to streaming, looks into struggles of mental health and connecting with unexpected friends.

Other Nominees for Cinematography include: “All Quiet on the Western Front”, “Elvis” and “Tár”

Best Costume Design

Photo: Paramount Pictures

Featuring a star-studded cast including Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Tobey Maguire, it’s no surprise that “Babylon” was nominated for an Oscar.

Photo: Annette Brown /© Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

While “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is still available to watch in select theatres, the Marvel movie will be available on Disney+ February 1st for streaming.

Lesley Manville in a scene from “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”. — Photo: Liam Daniel/Focus Features via AP

A historical comedy and drama, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” takes place in the 1950s when a widow travels to France to buy a Dior dress. This entertaining film is available to stream on Peacock.

Other Nominees for Costume Design include: “Elvis” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Best Animated Feature Film

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” — Photo: A24 via AP

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” was an instant hit in 2010 when the short film premiered at the AFI FEST. Now the mockumentary is a full-length film and it is just as witty as the first. You can buy or rent the film online from a variety of streaming services.

This image released by DreamWorks Animation shows the characters Perrito, voiced by Harvey Guillen, left, and Puss in Boots, voiced by Antonio Banderas, from the animated film “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” by director Joel Crawford. — Photo: DreamWorks Animation via AP

With only one of his nine lives left, Puss in Boots deals with the danger of his adventure-seeking in “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”. You can buy the movie on Amazon, or see it in select theatres around the country.

Photo: Disney+

Facing the struggles of growing up, a 13-year old girl must deal with turning into a red panda whenever she gets too excited. The Pixar movie, “Turning Red”, was released directly to Disney+.

This image released by Netflix shows a scene from the animated film “The Sea Beast”. — Photo: Netflix via AP

Unbeknownst to a sea monster hunter a little girl hides on board of his ship. Watch the dynamic between the pair exclusively on Netflix.

Photo: Netflix © 2022

Made with stop motion, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” is a reinvention of the classic story. You can watch the animated musical on Netflix.

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be handed out live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

