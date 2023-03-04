After suffering a brain aneurysm, Tom Sizemore has died, according to multiple reports.

The actor, famous for his performances in blockbusters like “Saving Private Ryan”, “Heat” and “Black Hawk Down”, died on Friday at a Los Angeles hospital. He was 61 years old.

Sizemore’s death comes nearly two weeks after he collapsed at his Los Angeles home on Feb. 18 and was hospitalized with a brain aneurysm, which occurred as a result of a stroke. He remained hospitalized in a coma. On Feb. 27, Sizemore’s manager revealed in a statement that doctors recommended an end-of-life decision and advised his family that there was “no further hope.”

Following the news of Sizemore’s death, fans and famous friends took to social media to celebrate the actor and his career.

The Safdie Brothers shared a photo of Josh with Sizemore, along with a bit of movie trivia. “In 2015 Sizemore read Bagosian’s part at a table reading for ‘[Uncut] Gems’,” they shared. “He improvised with the actor next to him (despite them not being in the scene), sometimes making up new plot details… it made an entirely predictable experience unpredictable. RIP.”

Kim Coates shared a screenshot of the two from ‘Black Hawk Down’, writing, “So talented. So tormented. Our lives took different paths.. never forget our early N.Y night life. Good ol days. And now he’s gone. So sad and sorry for that. RIP tommy KC.”

Film critic Richard Roeper quoted Sizemore in “Heat”, writing, “‘You know for me, the action is the juice.’ Wishing Tom Sizemore the peace and rest that was so elusive for him on this Earth.” The actor’s Shooter co-star Eddie McClintock tweeted, “RIP Tom Sizemore, a human being” alongside an image of Sizemore in “Saving Private Ryan”. Maeve Quinlan, who was married to Sizemore from 1996 until 1999 and starred alongside him in “The Florentine” tweeted, “My heartfelt condolences to the entire Sizemore family. Most especially, my thoughts and prayers go out to Tom’s two sons, Jayden and Jagger. May God hold you in the palm of his hand, give you strength and bless you both. #tomsizemore #rip #tomsizemorerip.” “The Wire” star Wendell Pierce shared a loving message following the news of Sizemore’s hospitalization, writing, “One of my first films was with Tom Sizemore. A bon vivant and great actor. God bless him.” See more tributes below: Our guy Sizemore pic.twitter.com/jXYGyxPYVT — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) February 28, 2023 i’ll always love sizemore on film. i know he left wreckage in his legacy, but he was incredibly kind and available to me when i was really struggling and that’s a good thing he did and i’ll never forget it. wish him peace in the transition and to those affected by his absence. — Rob Belushi (@robbelushi) February 28, 2023

Sizemore was always one of the best parts of your favorite movies… Heat , Natural Born Killers Saving private Ryan, True Romance that one seen in a Point Break

RIP pic.twitter.com/Mslpyb5Ad3 — Lenny Jacobson (@Lennyjacobson) March 4, 2023

Am saddened to hear of Tom Sizemore’s end of life – his family has my prayers – Tom and I were friends I knew of his suffering & his struggle with Addition – he was a terrific talent – Many families suffer from the heartbreak and tragedy of this disease and we do not do enough!! pic.twitter.com/camJPXp8AZ — Robert Davi (@RobertJohnDavi) February 28, 2023

So sorry to hear this about #TomSizemore. He was always so lovely to me whenever I ran into him. One time I ran into him outside the downtown LA courthouse after I’d had jury duty. My BF was late to get me, caught in traffic. Tom insisted on waiting with me until Mark arrived.💔 https://t.co/6XuJeqaH7p — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) March 1, 2023

#RIP #TomSizemore A genuinely talented actor who fought demons, both on-screen and off. https://t.co/5GsIXG75ZS — Gale Anne Hurd (@GunnerGale) March 4, 2023

