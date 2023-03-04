Isaiah Washington says that he’ll be taking an “early retirement” from acting, complaining that “the haters, provocateurs and the Useful Idiots have won.”

Washington remains best known for portraying Dr. Preston Burke in the early seasons of “Grey’s Anatomy” until being infamously fired in 2007 amidst a cloud of controversy due to an alleged on-set altercation with Patrick Dempsey over his use of a homophobic slur to refer to co-star T.R. Knight.

On Feb. 28, Washington took to Twitter to reveal he was throwing in the towel, and would no longer be pursuing acting roles.

“It is with a heavy heart and a sense of relief that I am announcing my early retirement from the entertainment industry today,” he wrote.

“Those who have been Following/Witnessing my journey here on Twatter since 2011 all know that I have fought the good fight, but it seems that the haters, provocateurs and the Useful Idiots have won,” he continued.

“I’m no longer interested in the back and forth regarding a ‘color construct’ that keeps us human beings divided nor am I interested in politics or anything vitriolic,” he added, before injecting a note of right-wing politics into his message.

“I will be traveling this great country before it falls into Socialism and then Communism,” he wrote. “Until then, know that this Frederick Douglass Conservative will keep his powder dry and loves you all!”

Washington concluded, “I am truly grateful for your support over the years. It looks like CORSICANA #CorsicanaMovie may be the last time you see me as an Actor born here in America. Just know that I will be posting a few pictures of my retirement shenanigans here and there, but until then. Be safe out there. Your loved ones love you and need you. SALUTE! 🤙🏾”

However, Washington may not be exiting the spotlight entirely.

Shortly after issuing his “early retirement” announcement, he launched a GoFundMe to raise $1 million to film his passion project, a biopic about legendary Black lawman Bass Reeves, who served as a Deputy U.S. Marshal in the years after the Civil War and is widely regarded as being the inspiration for the Lone Ranger.

According to Washington, the “positive response” he received from his announcement made it “clear that I have been operating outside of the traditional Hollywood system successfully for the last 15 year’s. So, why stop now with over 5 million views and counting with my February 28, 2023 Twitter post? It seems that if I received just $1.00 from 5 million people, then I will have more than enough capital to continue to independently produce my own Bass Reeves movie project for a Fall 2023 shooting schedule in Arkansas and Oklahoma. I mean why not give a try, right?”

While he’s initially seeking $1 million, his ultimate goal is $5 million. “I have never asked for help or financial support like this in my life or career, but it appears that there are millions of people in America and the world that want to see more of me as the great American Hero Deputy U.S. Marshall Bass Reeves and I willing to continue the journey and the fight with your support,” he wrote.

If Washington does meet his fundraising goal (as of March 4, he’d raised $9,649), his project will also be facing some stiff competition.

As Variety reported in January 2023, “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan is producing the new series “Bass Reeves” for Paramount+, with David Oyelowo (“Selma”) in the title role and Dennis Quaid cast as a fellow Deputy U.S. Marshall.