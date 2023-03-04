Prince Harry opened up about his drug use in his new memoir Spare, ranging from experimenting with cocaine as a teenager to trying psychedelic mushrooms at the home of “Friends” star Courteney Cox.

On Saturday, March 4, the Duke of Sussex sat down with Hungarian-Canadian physician and mental health expert Dr. Gabor Maté for a livestream Q&A, during which he discussed his various experiences with drugs.

“That didn’t do anything for me,” Harry said of cocaine, as reported by The Mirror.

“It was more of a social thing,” he added. “It gave me a sense of belonging for sure. It also made me feel different to the way I was feeling, which is kind of the point.”

However, Harry’s relationship with weed has been significantly more positive.

“Marijuana is different,” he explained. “That actually really did help me.”

Dr. Maté, who has been under fire from the Canadian government for treating addiction with Ayahuasca, which has powerful hallucinogenic properties, also asked Harry about his own experience with psychedelics.

‘It was the cleaning of the windshield, removal of life’s filters,” Harry recalled.

‘It removed it all for me and brought me a sense of relaxation, release, comfort, a lightness that I managed to hold onto for a period of time,” he added.

“For me I started doing it recreationally and then started to realize how good it was for me,” he shared. “I would say it is one of the fundamental parts of my life that changed me and helped me deal with the traumas and the pains of the past.”