Jonathan Majors isn’t letting the negative “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” reviews get to him.

The actor, who stars as supervillain Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel picture, which has a 48% approval among Rotten Tomatoes critics, seemed to brush off the unfavourable critiques, saying that they don’t “change how I see myself, period,” while appearing on IndieWire‘s “Screen Talk” podcast on Friday.

“I’m a performance within a story,” Majors said. “One thing I will say to my team as we’re leaving a premiere as they’re reading reviews — I just keep saying ‘How’s the movie doing? How’s the movie doing?'”

“I try to clean my plate and take care of my part,” he continued. “The response is: ‘You’re straight. You’re good. They like you.’ And they tell me about the movie, and sometimes the movie is also on that level, and sometimes [it is not.]”

The 33-year-old doesn’t take reactions too close to heart because, at the end of the day, it’s “an opinion.”

“It’s just people. They have an opinion. You always have an opinion… I’m no fool, I got 33 years of living, real living,” he said during the podcast episode. “I know these are people writing it, right? These aren’t my Yale professors. These are not my NCSA drama teachers.”

“So I go, ‘okay, cool.’ So I look at the aggregate and, ok, [48%],” Majors continued, questioning: “But what does that [number] mean when you also got this [large] amount of box office [earnings]?”

Despite the negative reviews that films receive after release, Majors pointed out that it doesn’t take away from the hard work that filmmakers and actors put into them.

“I invested in these things. That’s the other part, you know. The artists and the filmmakers that made these movies invested years, sometimes, into the two hours and 15 minutes you see,” he explained. “I’m not saying be nice, I’m just saying understand it’s a real transaction that’s happening when you put pen to paper, you know?”

Earlier this week, Jeff Loveness, who is the screenwriter for the third instalment of “Ant-Man”, also weighed in on the film’s less-than-favourable reviews, admitting they “took me by surprise.”

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” debuted in theatres two weeks ago. Majors’ performance has been praised as one of the film’s highlights.