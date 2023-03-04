One of most curious marriages within the American political spectrum appears to be over.

Page Six reports that Kellyanne Conway, adviser to former President Donald Trump, and husband George Conway, vociferously anti-Trump attorney, are ending their 22-year marriage.

According to Page Six, both Conways have engaged lawyers and are in the process of sorting through the details of the divorce.

Kellyanne served as campaign adviser to Trump during the 2016 campaign, and was then named a senior counselor when the former “Celebrity Apprentice” host became president.

George, however, has made no secret of his hatred for Trump, frequently attacking the one-term ex-president on social media, in addition to co-founding the Lincoln Project, the media organization formed with the sole purpose of ending Trump’s political career.

Over the past few years, the couple’s marriage has been fodder for everything from a “Saturday Night Live” sketch to a Vanity Fair think piece that noted, “One of the greatest mysteries of the 21st century is the marriage of Kellyanne Conway and her husband, George — specifically, if they hate each other as much as their public commentary would suggest, or if the whole thing is some kind of three-dimensional chess designed to further their own interests.”

When Trump caught wind of the news, he shared his thoughts via his Truth Social platform.

“Congratulations to Kellyanne Conway on her DIVORCE from her wacko husband, Mr. Kellyanne Conway. Free at last, she has finally gotten rid of the disgusting albatross around her neck,” Trump wrote. “She is a great person, and will now be free to lead the kind of life that she deserves…and it will be a great life without the extremely unattractive loser by her side!”

Not to be undone, George Conway issued a response, poking fun at Trump’s upcoming rape trial, where he’ll defend against allegations that he sexually assaulted writer E. Jean Carroll.

“Looking forward to seeing you in New York at E. Jean’s trial next month! Hugs and kisses 💕💕,” he wrote.