Over the last year, Chris Pine’s hair has been on quite the journey.

While the actor enjoyed having long blond-streaked locks for the first half of 2022, more notably at the Venice Film Festival while promoting his movie “Don’t Worry Darling”, a certain comment made him want to chop it off.

“I thought I was looking pretty, pretty fly, the hair was long, everything was happening, and my publicist said I looked like Rachel from ‘Friends’,” Pine explained in his recent Esquire profile.

“I couldn’t unhear it,” he told the publication. “And it was the first day and my first time in Venice…”

The 42-year-old actor, who stars in the new “Dungeons & Dragons” movie, also explained what was really going on in his head the moment he became a “super viral” twitter meme at the film festival.

I kinda miss the Chris Pine meme. pic.twitter.com/3QzPg0u6ut — Jamil Starkweather (@SWTwoDelta) October 26, 2022

“It was a long flight to f**king Italy,” he recalled. “I was so jet lagged and then you get thrown into a press conference where you get to talk about a film you made five and a half years ago. I was just tired, frankly.”

In addition to his former tresses, Pine also hyped up his style when asked how he would describe it.

“F**king awesome,” he said. “Ridiculously cool.”

The “Star Trek” actor even set the record straight on those wild Harry Styles spitting rumours that took the internet by storm last year at the Venice premiere of “Don’t Worry Darling”.