Heather Dubrow announced on Saturday that her youngest child has come out as transgender.

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” star took to Instagram on Saturday and shared the news in honour of international sons day. Dubrow posted a photo at the beach with the name Ace written in the sand.

“It’s International sons day! We love you, our youngest son, Ace,” she captioned her post. “Our job as parents is to give our kids a safe and supportive environment so they can grow up as healthy, happy, confident, independent humans. Since Ace is a 12 year old child, with a long life ahead of him – we will let him tell his own story someday if he chooses to do so. All we can say is Ace, we love you so much and we are proud to be your parents. Your brother and sisters love and support you too.”

Heather’s husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, also commented on the post and wrote, “Thank you all for spreading the love.”

Heather and Terry are parents to four children — twins Max and Nick, 19, Katarina, 16, and Ace, 12.

The family received an outpouring of support following the announcement. The verified account of Bravo by Betches wrote, “you set such a great example of love and acceptance.”

Andy Cohen also chimed in, dropping several clapping hands emojis in the comments and Lance Bass added, “Acing the mom thing!.”

It was nearly three years ago when Heather offered similar support to her then-16-year-old daughter Max, after she came out as bisexual on the last day of Pride Month in June 2020.

“I love you my beautiful, hilarious, amazing child! I am SO proud to be your Mother ! ?️‍??️‍??️‍??️‍??️‍?,” Heather captioned her post in support of her daughter.

Max replied to her mom’s note, writing, “HAHAH i love u mom!!! thanks for being the best, most supportive mom in the world.”

