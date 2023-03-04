Click to share this via email

Daniel Scheinert, Paul Rogers, Ke Huy Quan, Timothy Headington, Dan Kwan, Theresa Steele Page, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, and Jonathan Wang accept the Best Feature award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” onstage during the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.

The 38th Film Independent Spirit Awards, hosted by Hasan Minhaj, took place on Saturday, live from the beach in Santa Monica, California. The annual awards ceremony was live-streamed on IMDb’s YouTube page, plus additional social platforms, including Film Independent’s YouTube channel.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” led this year’s nominations with a total of eight and swept up seven awards. Following close behind was Cate Blanchett’s “Tár” with seven nods and “Aftersun” with five. Meanwhile, “The Bear” topped the television categories.

The 2023 Spirit Awards marks the show’s first time highlighting gender-neutral categories. In other words, Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh were up against Paul Mescal for lead performance. This year’s recipient of the Robert Altman award went to “Women Talking”, in which the award was given to the film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast.

Check out the complete list of winners below.

FILM CATEGORIES

Best Feature

“Bones and All” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)- WINNER

“Our Father, the Devil” (Resolve Media)

“Tár” (Focus Features)

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Best Director

Todd Field – “Tár” (Focus Features)

Kogonada – “After Yang” (A24)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)- WINNER

Sarah Polley – “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Halina Reijn – “Bodies Bodies Bodies” (A24)

Best Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett – “Tár” (Focus Features)

Dale Dickey – “A Love Song” (Bleecker Street)

Mia Goth – “Pearl” (A24)

Regina Hall – “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” (Focus Features)

Paul Mescal – “Aftersun” (A24)

Aubrey Plaza – “Emily the Criminal” (Roadside Attractions)

Jeremy Pope – “The Inspection” (A24)

Taylor Russell – “Bones and All” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Andrea Riseborough – “To Leslie” (Momentum Pictures)

Michelle Yeoh – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)- WINNER

Best Supporting Performance

Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Brian Tyree Henry – “Causeway” (A24/Apple Original Films)

Nina Hoss – “Tár” (Focus Features)

Brian D’Arcy James – “The Cathedral” (Mubi)

Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)- WINNER

Trevante Rhodes – “Bruiser” (Onyx Collective)

Theo Rossi – “Emily the Criminal” (Roadside Attractions)

Mark Rylance – “Bones and All” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Jonathan Tucker – “Palm Trees and Power Lines” (Momentum Pictures)

Gabrielle Union – “The Inspection” (A24)

Best Breakthrough Performance

Frankie Corio – “Aftersun” (A24)

Garcija Filipovic – “Murina” (Kino Lorber)

Stephanie Hsu – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)- WINNER

Lily McInerny – “Palm Trees and Power Lines” (Momentum Pictures)

Daniel Zolghadri – “Funny Pages” (A24)

Best Screenplay

“After Yang” (A24) – Kogonada

“Catherine Called Birdy” (Amazon Studios) – Lena Dunham

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert- WINNER

“Tár” (Focus Features) – Todd Field

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – Sarah Polley

Best First Screenplay

“Bodies Bodies Bodies” (A24) – Sarah DeLappe, Kristen Roupenian

“Emergency” (Amazon Studios) – K.D. Dávila

“Emily the Criminal” (Roadside Attractions) – John Patton Ford- WINNER

“Fire Island” (Searchlight Pictures) – Joel Kim Booster

“Palm Trees and Power Lines” (Momentum Pictures) – Jamie Dack, Audrey Findlay

Best First Feature

“Aftersun” (A24)- WINNER

“Emily the Criminal” (Roadside Attractions)

“The Inspection” (A24)

“Murina” (Kino Lorber)

“Palm Trees and Power Lines” (Momentum Pictures)

John Cassavetes Award (Given to the best feature made for under $1,000,000)

“The African Desperate” (Mubi)

“A Love Song” (Bleecker Street)

“The Cathedral” (Mubi)- WINNER

“Holy Emy” (Utopie Films)

“Something in the Dirt” (XYZ Films)

Best Cinematography

“Aftersun” (A24) – Gregory Oke

“Murina” (Kino Lorber) – Hélène Louvart

“Neptune Frost” (Kino Lorber) – Anisia Uzeyman

“Pearl” (A24) – Eliot Rockett

“Tár” (Focus Features) – Florian Hoffmeister- WINNER

Best Documentary

“A House Made of Splinters” (Madman Entertainment)

“All that Breathes” (HBO)

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (Neon)- WINNER

“Midwives” (POV)

“Riotsville, U.S.A.” (IFC Films)

Best Editing

“Aftersun” (A24) – Blair McClendon

“The Cathedral” (Mubi) – Ricky D’Ambrose

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) – Paul Rogers- WINNER

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” (A24) – Dean Fleischer Camp, Nick Paley

“Tár” (Focus Features) – Monika Willi

Robert Altman Award (Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast)

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – Sarah Polley (director), John Buchan, Jason Knight (casting directors), Shayla Brown, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Kira Guloien, Kate Hallett, Judith Ivey, Rooney Mara, Sheila McCarthy, Frances McDormand, Michelle McLeod, Liv McNeil, Ben Whishaw, August Winter (ensemble cast)

Best International Film

“Corsage” (Austria/Luxembourg/France/Belgium/Italy/England)

“Joyland” (Pakistan/USA)- WINNER

“Leonor Will Never Die” (Philippines)

“Return to Seoul” (South Korea/France/Belgium/Romania)

“Saint Omer” (France)

Producers Award

Liz Cardenas

Tory Lenosky- WINNER

David Grove Churchill Viste

Someone to Watch Award

Adamma Ebo – “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul”

Nikyatu Jusu – “Nanny”- WINNER

Araceli Lemos – “Holy Emy”

The Truer Than Fiction Award

Isabel Castro – “Mija”

Reid Davenport – “I Didn’t See You There”- WINNER

Rebeca Huntt – “Beba”

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Best New Scripted Series

“The Bear “ (FX)- WINNER

“Pachinko “ (Apple TV+)

“The Porter” (CBC)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“Station Eleven” (HBO Max)

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Lee Minho, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson, Yuh-jung Youn, “Pachinko”

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Aml Ameen, “The Porter”

Mohammed Amer, “Mo”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”- WINNER

Bridget Everett, “Somebody Somewhere”

KaMillion, “Rap Sh!t”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Sue Ann Pien, “As We See It”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Ben Whishaw, “This is Going to Hurt”

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

Danielle Deadwyler, “Station Eleven”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”- WINNER

Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere”

Gbemisola Ikumelo, “A League of Their Own”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Frankie Quiñones, “This Fool”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Molly Shannon, “I Love That For You”

Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

“Children of the Underground”

“Mind Over Murder”

“Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?”

“The Rehearsal”- WINNER

“We Need to Talk About Cosby”