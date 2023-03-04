Rebel Wilson is opening up about meeting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for the first time, and it wasn’t exactly great.

The “Pitch Perfect” star recalled the experience during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live”, where they had been talking about the royal family during a commercial break and briefly continued on the subject when they got back from break. Wilson said when she met the couple in Santa Barbara, Markle was a bit standoffish while Harry, on the other hand, was “lovely.”

“Meghan was not as cool. She wasn’t as naturally warm,” said Wilson, who revealed they share a mutual friend, a polo player.

READ MORE: Rebel Wilson Says She Was Banned From Disneyland Over a Bathroom Selfie

That being said, the actress conceded that the not-so-warm encounter with Markle may have had a lot to do with her mother, Sue Bownds, being a bit intrusive and asking “slightly rude” questions like, “Where are your kids?”

“And I’m like, ‘Mom, don’t ask her that,” Wilson said. “Maybe that’s why she was like, ‘Who are these annoying convicts from Australia?”

As for Harry, Wilson said he “could not have been nicer.”

READ MORE: Rebel Wilson Called Disney CEO Bob Iger for Permission to Propose at Disneyland

The royal revelation came on the same week Wilson revealed she was banned from Disneyland after a huge no-no at the theme park.

“I did get banned from Disneyland for 30 days because I took a photo inside a secret bathroom, which is illegal, at Disneyland,” Wilson shared on “The Daily Show” with a laugh, and without elaborating on what she meant by “secret bathroom.”

“I got officially banned for 30 days. They called me up and said, ‘Rebel what 30 days did you not want to come to Disneyland because you’re away filming a movie or something?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, well, June would be fine.'”

More From ET:

Jennifer Aniston Reveals What She Took for Granted When She Was Younger

Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Get Engaged: ‘We Said Yes’

Rachael Ray to End Talk Show After 17 Seasons