Cher at "Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love" held at Avalon Hollywood on March 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Cher blushed over her new boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, on Thursday, telling ET that she’s thrilled with her new relationship.

Cher spoke with ET’s Denny Directo at the premiere for “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love”. When told she seemed happy with Edwards, she responded, “Yes I am.”

READ MORE: Fran Drescher Dishes on ‘The Nanny’ Reboot Ahead of 30th Anniversary (Exclusive)

Edwards, 36, and Cher, 76, were first romantically linked in November, when they were spotted walking together in Los Angeles. Cher later confirmed the relationship and went into more details about the couple’s 40-year age gap on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in December.

“On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous,” she said. “But in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous. And I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve.”

Cher first worked with Carol Burnett when she appeared as a guest on Burnett’s variety show. “We worked across the hall from each other,” Cher told ET on Thursday. “She’s exactly the way you hope she is. She’s funny and silly and warm and when you guys are working together, she gives more than she gets.”

READ MORE: Alan Cumming Reacts to 'Burlesque' Co-Star Cher's Romance With Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards

“Meryl [Streep] once told me, ‘If you do better in the other actor’s closeup than you do in your own, you’re doing a good job,’ and that’s what I feel about Carol,” Cher continued.

“Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love” airs April 26 on NBC.

More From ET:

Morgan Wallen Tears Up Visiting His Old Baseball Field and Talks New Album ‘One Thing at a Time’ (Exclusive)

See Meryl Streep, Kit Harington and Sienna Miller Battle the Future in Apple TV Plus’ ‘Extrapolations’

Matthew Lawrence Dishes on His Relationship With Chilli and How They Became More Than Friends (Exclusive)