It’s been said that revenge is a dish best served cold, and that was proven in Chris Rock’s latest standup comedy special for Netflix, “Selective Outrage”.

Not only did “Selective Outrage” mark Netflix’s first-ever live global special, it was also the first time that Rock has publicly weighed in on being slapped across the face by Will Smith during the 2022 Oscars, and the comedian did not hold back.

“I’m going to try to do the show without offending anyone. Because you never know who might get triggered,” Chris said early in the show (via Variety), seemingly in reference to Smith.

Later, he addressed the elephant in the room. “You know what people say, they say, ‘words hurt,’” he joked. “Anybody that say words hurt has never been punched in the face.”

He continued by comparing Smith to notoriously violent record exec Suge Knight, and referencing Smith’s DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince hit “Summertime”.

“You all know what happened to me, getting smacked by Suge Smith, everybody knows, everybody f**king knows,” Rock noted. “I got smacked like a year ago, and people are like, ‘Did it hurt?’ It still hurts. I got ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ears.”

Rock also explained why he waited until now to respond.

“I’m not a victim baby, you will never see me on Oprah or Gayle [King] crying. You will never see it. It’s never going to happen. F**k that shit, I took that s**t like [boxer Manny] Pacquiao,” he said.

“Will Smith is significantly bigger than me. We are not the same size. Will Smith does movies with his shirt off. You’ve never seen me do a movie with my shirt off. Will Smith played Muhammad Ali in a movie. You think I auditioned for that part? I played Pookie in ‘New Jack City’. I played a piece of corn in ‘Pootie Tang’,” Rock joked, before revealing the meaning behind the special’s title.

“Will Smith practices selective outrage. Everybody who really knows, knows I had nothing to do with that s**t. I didn’t have any ‘entanglements,’” Rock said, referring to Jada Pinkett Smith’s affair with August Alsina and the couple discussing her infidelity on “Red Table Talk”.

“His wife was f**king her son’s friend. I normally would not talk about this s**t… I have no idea why two talented people would do something that f**king lowdown. We’ve all been cheated on. Everybody in here been cheated on. None of us has ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us… on television. She hurt him way more than he hurt me,” he added.

In fact, Rock said he tried to get in touch with Smith after the “Red Table Talk” episode aired.

“Everybody in the world called him a b***h. I tried to call the motherf**ker. I tried to call that man and give him my condolences,” he said.

Rock then went through all the media outlets that discussed the “Red Table Talk” episode, ranging from “The View” to “Drink Champs”, and joked, “Everybody called him a b***h and who does he hit? Me!”

According to Rock, the animosity between him and the couple actually dates back to some jokes he made while hosting 2016 Oscars, when Pinkett Smith called for a boycott over the lack of diversity in that year’s nominations.

“She f**king said [I] should quit because Will didn’t get nominated for ‘Concussion’. What the f**k? So then I do some jokes about it. Who gives a f**k? That’s how it is. She started it. I finished it. Nobody’s picking on this b***h. She started this s**t. Nobody was picking on her.”

Rock also admitted he used to admire Smith. “I love Will Smith, my whole life… he makes great movies. I have rooted for Will Smith my whole life. I root for this motherf**ker,” Rock insisted. “And now I watch ‘Emancipation’ just to see him get whooped.”

Rock also explained why he didn’t hit back after being slapped. “Because I got parents,” Rock said. “I was raised. And you know what my parents taught me? Don’t fight in front of white people.”

After the special concluded — with Rock literally dropping the mic — Netflix aired a half-hour recap special, live from The Comedy Store in Hollywood, featuring a panel comprising Arsenio Hall, Yvonne Orji, David Spade, Dana Carvey, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and JB Smoove.

“I bet Will Smith slaps the f**k out of a TV tonight,” joked Hall.

