Travis Kelce made his effortlessly charming “Saturday Night Live” debut over the weekend, and made sure to bring his family along for his charismatic monologue.

The Kansas City Chiefs star hit the Studio 8H stage with his beaming smile and self-deprecating sense of humor, winning over the audience even before revealing that his mom, dad and brother — Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce — were in the audience to support him.

“You know, people keep asking me what it was like to beat my brother in the super bowl, and it was pretty awkward,” Travis joked. “Especially because after the game, we had to ride home together. Our mom drove us there in her mini van, just like the good old days.”

“Even though his team lost after being up ten points at the half, my brother is actually really happy for me,” Travis continued, as the camera cut to his brother, who had a fairly stern look on his face. “And he agrees that the ref made the right call, it was a holding.”

Travis recalled how he and his brother have been “playing football together since we were little kids. And he was always better than me, at everything.”

“In high school, he was an honour student, and I got kicked off the team because I failed French,” he reflected. “And then, when we were in college, I actually got kicked off the team because I tested positive for marijuana.”

“So it just goes to show you, if you smoke weed and are bad at school, you can win the Super Bowl twice!” he declared enthusiastically.

Travis Kelce's monologue! pic.twitter.com/ETJfAaELNj — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2023

It was a great start to a fun episode, and Kelce proved to be one of the best athlete hosts in recent “SNL” memory.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.

