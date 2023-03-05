Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received their invitation to the coronation of King Charles III.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a statement to The Sunday Times to reveal they have been invited to the event, slated to take place May 6.

“I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” the statement read.

READ MORE: King Charles Plans To Invite Prince Harry To His Coronation, ‘Wants To Mend The Relationship,’ Source Says

Whether the two will be in attendance when Harry’s father is officially crowned as Britain’s new monarch, however, apparently remains up in the air.

“An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time,” the statement added.

Interviewed by Britain’s ITV while promoting his memoir Spare , Harry was asked if he and his wife had made a decision about attending, given the bad blood between the couple and the rest of the royal family.

READ MORE: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Won’t Attend King Charles’ Coronation If Atmosphere Remains ‘Toxic’: Source

“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” Harry said at the time.

“But, the door is always open,” he added. “The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.”