Keanu Reeves has seen success with both the “Matrix”, “Bill & Ted” and “John Wick” film franchises, but are they any roles he wishes he could have played?

During a recent “Ask Me Anything” session for Reddit, Reeves admitted that he actually did have his eye on a very particular superhero role.

“Has there ever been a role in your career that you regret turning down?” asked one Redditor.

“…No…but I did always want to play Wolverine,” Reeves responded.

Reeves didn’t elaborate as to whether he simply desired the role or lost out to Hugh Jackman, who has played the clawed X-Men hero in nine movies and will be reprising the role in the upcoming “Deadpool 3”.

Meanwhile, Reeves will be returning to his DC Comics character, paranormal detective John Constantine, in the long-awaited sequel to 2005’s “Constantine”.

As Entertainment Weekly reported in September, Reeves will be reuniting with filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who directed the first movie.

Reeves has been vocal about his desire to do a “Constantine” sequel over the years; during a 2021 appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, he revealed that Constantine was the one character he’d most like to revive. “I would love to be John Constantine again,” he said. “I’ve tried.”