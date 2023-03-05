Chris Rock viciously lambasted Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith during his live Netflix special “Selective Outrage”, but they weren’t his only targets.

At one point in his standup performance, Rock aimed his sights at Meghan Markle, expressing skepticism about her claim during the Sussexes’ heavily hyped interview with Oprah Winfrey that she was was shocked to experience racism from members of the royal family.

“Everybody trying to be a victim. What’s this girl, Meghan Markle. Seems like a nice lady. But just complaining. Like, didn’t she hit the light-skinned lottery?” Rock said of the Duchess of Sussex.

“Acting all dumb like she don’t know nothing. Going on Oprah, ‘I didn’t know. I had no idea how racist they were,'” Rock continued.

“You didn’t Google these motherf**kers?” Rock ranted. “What the f**k is she talking about? She didn’t know! It’s the royal family! They’re the original racists! They invented colonialism! They are the OGs of racism. They’re the Sugarhill Gang of racism… That’s like marrying into the Budweiser family and going, ‘They drink a lot!’ What the f**k is she talking about? These motherf**kers invested in slavery like it was ‘Shark Tank’!

Some of what Markle claimed to have experienced, Rock said, “was not racism. It was just some in-law s**t,” pointing to Markle’s claims that a member of the royal family wanted to know “how brown the baby was going to be” when she and Harry were expecting their first child.

“I’m like, ‘That’s not racist.’ Because even Black people wanna know how brown the baby gonna be,” Rock said.

“If you Black, and you wanna be accepted by your white in-laws, then you need to marry a Kardashian,” he joked. “Because they accept everybody. Kris Jenner is like the Statue of Liberty.”