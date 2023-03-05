Click to share this via email

It’s time to slime!

The 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards are back and better than ever. Hosted by Nate Burleson, co-host of “CBS Mornings” and CBS Sports analyst, and digital superstar Charli D’Amelio, the wackiest awards show of them packed on the star power, and of course, the slime.

For the first time ever, the KCAs took place live from the Microsoft Theater — simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TVLand, CMT and MTV2 — celebrating fan-favourite stars from television, movies, sports, music and more. This year’s show also featured extreme logic-defying stunts, wild celebrity collaborations and games, magical illusions and tricks, interactive moments within the Nickverse and epic slimings.

Check out the complete list of winners below!

TELEVISION

FAVOURITE KIDS TV SHOW

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Ms. Marvel

Raven’s Home

That Girl Lay Lay

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

The Really Loud House

FAVOURITE FAMILY TV SHOW

Cobra Kai

iCarly

Obi-Wan Kenobi

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Stranger Things

Wednesday

Young Rock

Young Sheldon

FAVOURITE REALITY SHOW

America’s Funniest Home Videos

America’s Got Talent

American Ninja Warrior

Floor Is Lava

MasterChef Junior

The Masked Singer

FAVOURITE ANIMATED SHOW

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous

Rugrats

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

The Loud House

The Smurfs

FAVOURITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Audrey Grace Marshall (Vivian Turner, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)

Imogen Cohen (Zina, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)

Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)

FAVOURITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Brady Noon (Evan Morrow, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers)

Israel Johnson (Noah Lambert, Bunk’d)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Tyler Wladis (Roy, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)

Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud, The Really Loud House)

Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)

FAVOURITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Hilary Duff (Sophie, How I Met Your Father)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, Wednesday)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly)

Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield, Stranger Things)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Bow Johnson, Black-ish)

FAVOURITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)

Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Obi-Wan-Kenobi)

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson, Stranger Things)

Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)

FILM

FAVOURITE MOVIE

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Adam

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hocus Pocus 2

Jurassic World Dominion

Monster High The Movie

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Top Gun: Maverick

FAVOURITE MOVIE ACTOR

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder)

Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Dominion)

Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth-Adam, Black Adam)

Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 2)

Ryan Reynolds (Big Adam, The Adam Project)

Tom Cruise (Capt. Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, Top Gun: Maverick)

FAVOURITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)

Letitia Wright (Shuri, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2)

Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder)

Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah Sanderson, Hocus Pocus 2)

FAVOURITE ANIMATED MOVIE

DC League of Super-Pets

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Lightyear

Minions: The Rise of Gru

The Bad Guys

Turning Red

FAVOURITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (MALE)

Andy Samberg (Dale, Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers)

Andy Samberg (Jonathan, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)

Chris Evans (Buzz Lightyear, Lightyear)

Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, DC League of Super-Pets)

Kevin Hart (Ace, DC League of Super-Pets)

Steve Carell (Gru, Minions: The Rise of Gru)

FAVOURITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (FEMALE)

Awkwafina (Tarantula, The Bad Guys)

Keke Palmer (Izzy Hawthorne, Lightyear)

Salma Hayek (Kitty Softpaws, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish)

Sandra Oh (Ming, Turning Red)

Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)

Taraji P. Henson (Belle Bottom, Minions: The Rise of Gru)

MUSIC

FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST

Adele

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Lady Gaga

Lizzo

Rihanna

Taylor Swift

FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

The Weeknd

FAVOURITE MUSIC GROUP

5 Seconds of Summer

Black Eyed Peas

BLACKPINK

BTS

Imagine Dragons

OneRepublic

Panic! At The Disco

Paramore

FAVOURITE SONG

“About Damn Time”- Lizzo

“Anti-Hero”- Taylor Swift

“As It Was”- Harry Styles

“Bejeweled”- Taylor Swift

“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé

“First Class”- Jack Harlow

“I Ain’t Worried”- OneRepublic

“Lift Me Up”- Rihanna

FAVOURITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

“Bam Bam”- Camila Cabello, featuring Ed Sheeran

“Don’t You Worry” – Black Eyed Peas, David Guetta, Shakira

“I Like You (A Happier Song)”- Post Malone, featuring Doja Cat

“Numb”- Marshmello, featuring Khalid

“Stay With Me”- Calvin Harris, featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell

“Sweetest Pie”- Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa

FAVOURITE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Devon Cole

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Joji

Lauren Spencer Smith

Nicky Youre

FAVOURITE ALBUM

Dawn FM – The Weeknd

GOD DID – DJ Khaled

Harry’s House – Harry Styles

Midnights (3am Edition) – Taylor Swift

Renaissance – Beyoncé

Special – Lizzo

FAVOURITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Bad Bunny (Latin America)

BLACKPINK (Asia)

Harry Styles (UK)

Rosalía (Europe)

Taylor Swift (North America)

Tones and I (Australia)

Wizkid (Africa)

FAVOURITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR

Bella Poarch

Dixie D’Amelio

JoJo Siwa

Oliver Tree

Stephen Sanchez

That Girl Lay Lay

OTHER CATEGORIES

FAVOURITE MALE CREATOR

Austin Creed

MrBeast

Ninja

Ryan’s World

SeanDoesMagic

Unspeakable

FAVOURITE FEMALE CREATOR

Addison Rae

Charli D’Amelio

Dixie D’Amelio

Gracie’s Corner

Kids Diana Show

Miranda Sings

FAVOURITE SOCIAL MEDIA FAMILY

FGTeeV

Ninja Kidz TV

Ohana Adventure Family

The Bucket List Family

The Royalty Family

The Williams Family

FAVOURITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Candace Parker

Chloe Kim

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Venus Williams

FAVOURITE MALE SPORTS STAR

LeBron James

Lionel Messi

Patrick Mahomes

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

Tom Brady

FAVOURITE CELEBRITY PET

Dodger Evans

Gino Chopra Jonas

Noon Coleman

Olivia Benson Swift

Piggy Lou Bieber

Toulouse Grande

FAVOURITE BOOK

Cat Kid Comic Club Book Series

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book Series

Five Nights at Freddy’s Book Series

Harry Potter Book Series

The Adventures of Captain Underpants Books Series

The Bad Guys Book Series

FAVOURITE VIDEO GAME

Adopt Me!

Brookhaven

Just Dance 2023

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Minecraft

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

