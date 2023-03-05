Drew Barrymore has been candidly open about her struggles with drugs and alcohol over the years, first going to rehab when she was just 13.

In a new Los Angeles Times profile on the host of “The Drew Barrymore Show”, she explains she’s maintained various levels of sobriety over the years, but revealed that her drinking intensified after her 2016 divorce from Will Kopelman.

She received a loud wakeup call when her therapist of more than a decade told her he would no longer be able to treat her.

“He just said, ‘I can’t do this anymore,’” Barrymore said. “It was really about my drinking. I said, ‘I get it. I’ve never respected you more. You see I’m not getting better. And I hope, one day, that I can earn your trust back.’”

In August 2019, shortly after shooting the pilot for her daytime talk show, she quit drinking.

“There’s a choice to be had in how you see your circumstances, and I refuse to be stifled as a human being because of what I lived through as a kid,” she said. “Don’t f**king cloak me in this dark s**t. I don’t want to take on anyone else’s perception of what it should have been, because I don’t feel that way. I think that I’m incredibly rebellious because of it.”

Those teenage stints in rehab may have been life-saving, but Barrymore also remembers the trauma she felt when, after exiting rehab against medical advice and then going on a cocaine binge, her mother hired men to abduct her, place her in handcuffs and return her to rehab.

“I will always have the ‘They’re coming, they’re coming’ mentality,” she said. “It’s the one thing that, unfortunately, I can’t shake. I’m pretty sure that this will all go away at any moment, I will get locked up again, and I will lose my job.”

As Barrymore explained, starring in a daytime talk show is what ultimately spurred her to quit alcohol.

“I think the opportunity at a show like this really hit me,” she said. “I was like, ‘I can’t handle this unless I’m in a really clear place.’”

Even though she’s been sober since then, that’s a word she doesn’t use because she doesn’t want to be “some perfect Puritan” because she doesn’t drink.

Her decision to quit, she shared, came about when she came to the realization that she would never gain the upper hand in her relationship with alcohol. “I kept thinking, ‘I’ll master this. I’ll figure it out,'” she said. “And finally, I just realized: ‘You’ve never mastered this, and you never will.’”