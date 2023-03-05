“Dilbert” is being dumped from dozens of newspapers throughout North America after the comic strip’s creator, Scott Adams, went on a racist rant during a recent podcast when the Trump-supporting cartoonist cited a poll in which 53 per cent of Black Americans agreed with the statement “It’s OK to be white,” which led Adams to define Black people as “a hate group.”

He continued by declaring, “I don’t want to have anything to do with them. And I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people, just get the f**k away … because there is no fixing this.”

After numerous newspapers announced they were getting rid of “Dilbert”, Adams double down by complaining about being “cancelled… because I gave some advice everyone agreed with.”

Dilbert has been cancelled from all newspapers, websites, calendars, and books because I gave some advice everyone agreed with. (My syndication partner canceled me.) Dilbert (and more) will only be available on the subscription site https://t.co/lAH9Itp9tv when sorted out. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) February 27, 2023

While Adams has made his feelings known, how does Dilbert himself feel about being cancelled?

Viewers of “Saturday Night Live” found out when “Weekend Update” anchor Michael Che welcomed the cartoon cubicle worker to the show.

“Michael, I think I can speak for myself and the entire all-white staff at the ‘Dilbert’ offices when I say this is a total shock,” said Dilbert, played by “SNL” cast member Michael Longfellow. “I mean, most cartoonists are weird. But racist weird? Let’s just say, I never got that memo.”

Continuing, Dilbert admitted, “I knew [Adams] was bad. He made me go into the office every single day during COVID, and he knows I’m autoimmune.”

“You’re autoimmune?” questioned Che, prompting Dilbert to respond, “Do I look like somebody who’s not autoimmune? My hair is skin. I cannot stress this enough: my hair is entirely skin and it’s the great tragedy of my life.”

Admitting he may have been “blind” to Adams’ racism (“I mean, my glasses are opaque white,” Dilbert quipped), he’d always seen Adams as “the funny guy, the Trump-supporting cartoonist who did magic in his spare time, did a great Kevin Hart impression.”

“Well, that sounds like a racist to me,” observed Che.

“Turns out he was a racist!” Dilbert exclaimed. “I’m his prize creation. I mean, what does that make me?”

In search of answers, Dilbert took a “God forbid personal day” to do some research, reading the works of Karl Marx and “lots of the Black radicals” before coming to an epiphany about his job. “Even mundane work serves to uphold the capitalist system built to maintain a racial hierarchy, but that’s all about to change – race war’s coming,” he said.

“Are you ready? Because Dilbert is ready,” he added. “I woke up this morning ready to take to the streets and paint the city with the blood of a white man.”

