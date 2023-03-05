Click to share this via email

Rihanna is getting ready for her 2023 Oscars performance in the sweetest way.

On Sunday, March 5, the Grammy-winner took to Instagram to share some photos and clips of her adorable son watching her music video for “Lift Me Up”, which she will sing at this year’s Academy Awards.

“My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him,” joked the pregnant “Diamonds” singer in her caption.

“@theacademy #oscarnominee #oscarperformancein1week, swipe for tb of my fat man,” she added.

“Lift Me Up” from the soundtrack of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is nominated for Best Original Song at Oscars 2023.

The 35-year-old superstar recently debuted her baby bump while performing at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.