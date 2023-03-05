The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is set to make a return later this year, following a four year hiatus.

The brand made the announcement during their 2022 earnings conference call on March 3, according to TMZ.

READ MORE: ‘Victoria’s Secret: Angels And Demons’ Trailer Uncovers The Darker Side Of The Iconic Brand

“We’re going to continue to lean into the marketing spend to invest in the business, both at top of funnel,” CFO Timothy Johnson said, “and also to support the new version of our fashion show, which is to come later this year.”

The company also said that their new “brand projection and mission” will “lead us into new spaces like reclaiming one of our best marketing and entertainment properties to date and turning it on its head to reflect who we are today. We’re excited to share more later this year.”

READ MORE: Heidi Klum Refused To Appear In Victoria’s Secret Docuseries Because She Had No ‘Negative Story’ To Tell

The company has recently been focused on employing more models and ambassadors of diverse sizes.

In 2022, Netflix’s “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons” docuseries put a spotlight on on the seedy underbelly of the Victoria’s Secret brand.

Along with charting the company’s incredible success story, the series also exposes behind-the-scenes controversies, most notably former CEO Les Wexner’s relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.