Sophia Grace Brownlee announced that she and her boyfriend have welcomed their first child. The “Ellen DeGeneres Show” breakout star shared the news via Instagram on Sunday.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of her newborn’s hand, Brownlee revealed that she gave birth last month, on February 26.

Brownlee, 20, shocked fans when she revealed that she was five months pregnant in October.

“I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant,” she said in a video featuring a backdrop of pink-and-blue balloons. “So, I am 21 weeks today.”

She continued, “I’m sure a lot of you are going to be very shocked. Because it probably was unexpected but I was very shocked when I first found out.”

Brownlee added that she waited to share the news until after she and the baby were 100 percent healthy. She also took the time to reveal a couple of sonogram photos and the news that she heard her baby’s heartbeat at 17 weeks.

In November, Brownlee revealed her baby’s sex in a series of YouTube and social media videos.

“I am having a boy!” she exclaimed after making the three reveals. “And when I first found out that I was having a boy, I honestly wasn’t shocked because I just felt from the start that I was going to be a boy mom and that I was going to have a boy. So when I found out, I wasn’t shocked. Either way, I was happy because I didn’t mind if it was a boy or a girl.”

The influencer gushed about her boyfriend’s reaction to the news.

“My boyfriend was super excited about it because I feel like most men want a boy as their first baby,” she said. “Also another person who was super happy was my dad, because we literally have so many girls in our family. We barely have any boys.”

MORE FROM ET:

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12: A Guide to All of His Kids

Jhene Aiko Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Boy With Big Sean

Kate Mara Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Jamie Bell