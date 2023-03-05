Jamie Lee Curtis is spilling the deets on her SAG Awards kiss with Michelle Yeoh. Curtis took home the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” during the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards last Sunday. Before taking the stage to the delight of the audience, Curtis grabbed her co-star and planted a big kiss on her.

ET’s Will Marfuggi spoke to the “Halloween Ends” actress at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards Saturday where she said she had “no idea” she kissed Yeoh in what has now become a viral awards season moment.

“I didn’t know I actually kissed Michelle until they showed me,” Curtis revealed. “I’m telling you, the word shocked — you people, you must think we all think we’re gonna win things. I’m not of that ilk. I don’t wake up and going like, ‘Mhm…gonna win.’ I don’t think about it. I try not to think about it for one second because it’s not about that for me. It’s about the actual work I get to do, and the rest of this is sort of the make-believe part.”

She continued, “Weirdly enough, since the make-believe part is the work, this part is make-believe to me. So, I’m in shock when that happened, and I don’t really remember what happened.”

When asked what she said to Yeoh after the kiss, Curtis simply said “I love her. We love each other.”

As for her acceptance speech, which she called her “shock speech,” Curtis joked that “none of it” made sense.

“I watched it — somebody showed it to me — none of it makes sense. I’m like talking about my parents. My grandparents were from Hungary and Denmark, my father was born in New York City. It’s like, my shock speech,” Curtis explained.

Curtis didn’t just show her Everything Everywhere All at Once co-star love prior to taking the stage. She also took a moment to praise her while accepting her speech, noting that Yeoh is the reason she signed on for the film.

“I wanted to acknowledge that the women with me have become my friends and I didn’t know that was gonna happen,” she said in her speech. “I knew Stephanie of course, but I didn’t know the rest of these women and we met over Zoom. We met in these panels, and we met talking about each of our lives and our work. And I’ve become friends with them.”

“Like Huang has a little baby, she had a baby right before making that movie. Angela came with her daughter, just a beautiful, grown teenaged daughter, who I thought. ‘Oh, can you imagine having Angela Bassett as my mother? As this force of beauty and strength in nature?’ And Kerry Condon, we run at each other kind of like school girls. We’ve become friends and that is the nicest thing to take away and I’m telling you this is lovely and heavy.”

Curtis continued on about sisterhood in the industry, noting, “But the truth of the matter is, for me in the season of shiny things and all of this tremendous amounts of attention, the nicest thing is that now I feel like I have girlfriends. There is a sisterhood for sure and on top of it, of course, my cast who I love and who we’ve been with for three years together on this project.”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” also swept the Film Independent Spirit Awards, taking home trophies in the Best Feature, Best Lead Performance, Best Screenplay, Best Director, Best Supporting Performance, Best Editing and Best Breakthrough Performance.

