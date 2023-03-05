Click to share this via email

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders were involved in a car wreck in Beverly Hills on Saturday evening, according to TMZ.

The outlet claims that Davidson was behind the wheel and driving at “high speeds” when he lost control of the vehicle, leading it to run into the side of a residence.

An investigation into the incident is reportedly underway, but it is not believed that drugs or alcohol were involved in the situation.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident.

Davidson and Wonders first sparked romance rumours in December.

The pair starred in “Bodies Bodies Bodies” together and Wonders will also take a role in Davidson’s upcoming series, “Bupkis”.